Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $92,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $80.58. 550,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

