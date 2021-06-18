Federated Hermes Inc. Has $107.26 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,328 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of WEX worth $107,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

Shares of WEX traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $197.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,763. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.26. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.