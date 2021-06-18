Federated Hermes Inc. Has $114.05 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of Marvell Technology worth $114,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. 24,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194,718. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -145.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

