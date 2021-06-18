Federated Hermes Inc. Has $115.02 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.67% of Freshpet worth $115,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,323 shares of company stock worth $4,121,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,529. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.78.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

