Federated Hermes Inc. Has $117.33 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,457 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $117,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.91. 856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.