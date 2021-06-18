Federated Hermes Inc. Has $126.71 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.93% of Wintrust Financial worth $126,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.