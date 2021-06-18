Federated Hermes Inc. Has $129.91 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $129,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Accenture by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $282.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $199.29 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.35.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.