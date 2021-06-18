Federated Hermes Inc. Has $144.95 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.35% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $144,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $605.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $546.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.10 and a 1-year high of $606.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

