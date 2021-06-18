Federated Hermes Inc. Has $92.56 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.44% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $92,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $350.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,619. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $352.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

