Federated Hermes Inc. Has $93.49 Million Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,236 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 5.82% of Alector worth $93,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 525,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,790.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,617 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

