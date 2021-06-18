Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,179 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.74% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $98,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.65. 113,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

