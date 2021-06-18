Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6,315.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Truist Financial worth $133,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

NYSE TFC opened at $53.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

