Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $113,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.84. 34,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,259. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.53. The stock has a market cap of $325.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

