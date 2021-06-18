Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,894 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of SunPower worth $101,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

SPWR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,728. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

