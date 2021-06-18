Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 124,463 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.28% of Trex worth $135,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Trex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 829.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Trex stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

