Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 146,469 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,469 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $102,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.