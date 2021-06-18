Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 464,313 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $119,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $336,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,867 shares of company stock worth $5,853,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

