Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 497,805 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,805 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.00% of The AZEK worth $130,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,505 shares of company stock worth $10,193,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

NYSE AZEK opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

