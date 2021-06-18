Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 96,105 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.32% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $99,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. 355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.