Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $129,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,304. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

