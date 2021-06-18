Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 516,241 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.82% of Colfax worth $107,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,677 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,407. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

CFX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

