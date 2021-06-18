Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 138,736 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,736 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.19% of National Retail Properties worth $91,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $78,671,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after buying an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,853. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

