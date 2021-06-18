Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 249,810 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 249,810 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 12.17% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $132,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $896.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

