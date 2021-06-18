Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 99,215 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 99,215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $102,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

AEM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

