FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 22,848 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $71,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $287.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $364.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

