FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 14.5% in May

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $285.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,206. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

