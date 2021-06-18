Feellike Hits Market Cap of $17,335.29 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,335.29 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00883198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,477.58 or 0.99919177 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

