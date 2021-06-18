Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Ferrari worth $36,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $8,776,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $27,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

NYSE RACE opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.34. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.