Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 4.2%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. 12,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,309,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $911.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 472.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

