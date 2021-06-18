Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971,481 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.52% of Chubb worth $368,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

