Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $372.29 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 2.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.25% of Unilever worth $372,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $59.32. 65,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,704. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

