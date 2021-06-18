Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 31,284 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,284 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 3.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.52% of Booking worth $495,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $44.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,249.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,345.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

