Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.28% of Emerson Electric worth $150,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $7,094,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 21,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,002,000 after buying an additional 494,133 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 72,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 124,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $92.26. 70,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

