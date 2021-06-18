Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.65. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 128,315 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSZ shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$890.21 million and a PE ratio of 97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

