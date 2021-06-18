Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.05. 56,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 130,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.