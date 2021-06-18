FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 6% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $63.07 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000164 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001888 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 764,706,682 coins and its circulating supply is 333,065,618 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

