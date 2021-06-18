Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Cap Achieves $78,691.77

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $78,691.77 and $511.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

