Firo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.98 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Firo has a total market cap of $75.54 million and $1.98 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00017764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,476.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.62 or 0.06084697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.91 or 0.01550066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00430437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00143554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.30 or 0.00761916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00433026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00366608 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,986,343 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

