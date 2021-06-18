First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 188.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.