First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.