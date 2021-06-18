First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111,271 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 105,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,083,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

