Flamingo Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $71.87 million and $14.84 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00137242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00183066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00886725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,622.59 or 1.00146242 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

