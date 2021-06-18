FLETA Tops One Day Volume of $2.58 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $2.58 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00734538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00083287 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

