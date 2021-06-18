Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Flex worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,794,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Flex by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 49,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $895,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $98,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,762 shares of company stock worth $3,826,200. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

