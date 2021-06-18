Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

