Flowchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,738.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Flowchain has a market cap of $28,852.82 and $9,738.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00059804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.53 or 0.00742370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083095 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

