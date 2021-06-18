Fluity Price Down 34.8% This Week (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Fluity has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $12,896.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,029,065 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

