Flux (FLUX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206,946.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Flux has a market cap of $30.94 million and $206,946.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00369738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00148669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00224007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002477 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 179,646,598 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

