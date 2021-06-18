Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Short Interest Update

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 115.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 676,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 321,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $17.02.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

