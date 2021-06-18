Folgory Coin Market Cap Hits $8.71 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $130,995.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00721730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082258 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

FLG is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

